Raymond James & Associates Buys 229,765 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $66,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

