Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $79,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

