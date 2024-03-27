Raymond James & Associates Has $1.26 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,951 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,255,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 40,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 277,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

