Raymond James & Associates Has $72.02 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,005 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.40% of Ball worth $72,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.73.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

