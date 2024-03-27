Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of American International Group worth $84,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,267,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Up 1.0 %

AIG opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

