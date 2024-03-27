Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $74,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,750,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

