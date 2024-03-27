Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shell were worth $65,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

