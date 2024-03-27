Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $36,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 338.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $75,019,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average is $135.35.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

