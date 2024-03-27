Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $397.63 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.63 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.66 and its 200 day moving average is $331.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

