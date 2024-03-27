Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $45.29 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $45,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $1,134.78 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $811.18 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,064.12 and its 200-day moving average is $986.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,085.47.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

