Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $40,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,191.48 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,891.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,691.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,080.72.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

