Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,829 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $33,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,456,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 738,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

