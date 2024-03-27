Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.30

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.30 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 115.50 ($1.46). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.47), with a volume of 301,713 shares changing hands.
Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of £266.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,288.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.
Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,333.33%.
Insider Transactions at Real Estate Credit Investments
About Real Estate Credit Investments
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Real Estate Credit Investments
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.