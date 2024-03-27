Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.30

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.30 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 115.50 ($1.46). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.47), with a volume of 301,713 shares changing hands.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £266.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,288.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Real Estate Credit Investments

About Real Estate Credit Investments

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Bob Cowdell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($15,291.29). In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 10,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,291.29). Also, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 8,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,435.23). Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.