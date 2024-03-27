Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.
Reddit Stock Up 8.9 %
Reddit stock opened at 65.11 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 52-week low of 45.05 and a 52-week high of 74.90.
About Reddit
