Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Reddit Stock Up 8.9 %

Reddit stock opened at 65.11 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 52-week low of 45.05 and a 52-week high of 74.90.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

