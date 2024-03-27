Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given Outperform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $200.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $192.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average is $162.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $193.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

