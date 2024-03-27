Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares trading hands.

Renegade Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer James Russell Starr sold 60,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$26,443.40. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Renegade Gold

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

See Also

