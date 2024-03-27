RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.08.

RH Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at RH

Shares of RH opened at $286.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

