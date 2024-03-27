Richelieu Gestion SA Purchases 386 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Richelieu Gestion SA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 50,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 14,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,224 shares of company stock valued at $64,732,757. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $925.61 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $258.50 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $751.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

