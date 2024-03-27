Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $780.75

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 780.75 ($9.87) and traded as low as GBX 747 ($9.44). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 754 ($9.53), with a volume of 439,561 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 785.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 780.75. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Safestore’s payout ratio is presently 3,260.87%.
Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.
