Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGMT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,517,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,498,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

