Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 6.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 291,156 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 329,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 802,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

