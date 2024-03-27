Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average of $156.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

