Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.39.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Featured Stories
