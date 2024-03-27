SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.26

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $3.66. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 18,523 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

