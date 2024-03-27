Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,914 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

