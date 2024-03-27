Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $153.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

