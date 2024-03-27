Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 101,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 11.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PMX opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $8.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

