Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $2,362,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

