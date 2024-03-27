Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 810,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 796,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 58,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 312,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 137,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUJ opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.