Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $22.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLX. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,134,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,057,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after acquiring an additional 148,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

