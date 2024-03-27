SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut SL Green Realty from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of SLG stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.