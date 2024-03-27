SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Stake Raised by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SmartRent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,143,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,965,000 after purchasing an additional 879,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SmartRent by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SmartRent by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,249,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 664,723 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in SmartRent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in SmartRent by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 305,510 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent Stock Down 2.3 %

SMRT opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SMRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SmartRent

SmartRent Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.