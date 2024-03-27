SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,724 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,633,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 156,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,633,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $421.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $272.05 and a 12 month high of $430.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.02 and a 200-day moving average of $373.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

