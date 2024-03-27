SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.97.

SOFI opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

