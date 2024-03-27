Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 80,000 shares changing hands.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

