Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.17

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.17 and traded as high as $40.80. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

