SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.13

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.13 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.01). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09.

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

