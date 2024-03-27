Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.78

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.78 and traded as high as $16.13. Spok shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 106,665 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $315.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.34%.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $464,611.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Spok by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

