Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.94) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.14). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.94), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares traded.
Sports Direct International Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 470 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 470. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Sports Direct International
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
