Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.86

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $8.25. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2,676,287 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 683.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

