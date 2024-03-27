Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.23.

Stellantis Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity

STLA opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stellantis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,487 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

