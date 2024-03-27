Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCL opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $327,730.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,029,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $174,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $327,730.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,029,142.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $957,940. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.