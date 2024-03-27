Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

