Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

STOK stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock valued at $212,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 976.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,011,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

