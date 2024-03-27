Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 1.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $925.00 to $1,300.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $1,106.11 and last traded at $1,061.36. 2,900,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,113,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,042.79.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMCI

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,211,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $806.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.