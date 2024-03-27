Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STRO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 27.8 %

Insider Activity

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $254.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

