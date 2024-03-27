Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 27.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sutro Biopharma

Shares of STRO opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $254.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.