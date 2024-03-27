Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $584.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $558.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.