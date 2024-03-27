Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

