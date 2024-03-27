Target Hospitality’s (TH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Target Hospitality from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of TH stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 56,471 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $5,582,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,378,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

